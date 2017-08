June 20 (Reuters) - eQ Oyj :

* Says has raised 160 million euros ($181.42 million) for new eQ PE VIII North Fund

* eQ PE VIII North is private equity fund of funds investing equity capital in Northern European small and midcap unlisted companies

* Portfolio will consist of approximately ten funds