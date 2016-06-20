BRIEF-eQ chosen to build close to 80 mln euro private equity program

June 20 (Reuters) - eQ Oyj :

* The Federation of Finnish Technology Industries, Technology Industries of Finland Centennial Foundation and nine other technical and technology sector foundations and associations (a.ka. TSR Cooperation) have chosen eQ to manage a joint Special Investment Fund investing in Northern European and US private equity funds

* The estimated size of the Fund is close to 80 million euros ($90.76 million)

* With the new fund the size of commitments to private equity of The Federation of Finnish Technology Industries will increase to 25 pct in the next few years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)