June 20 (Reuters) - Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :

* Dividend per share of Orava Residential REIT to be paid on June 30, 2016

* Dividend is 0.27 euro per share corresponding to total 2,248,443.09 euros ($2.55 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)