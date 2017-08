June 20 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA :

* Says invests in Alma Mundi, an investment fund which finances startups

* Says Alma Mundi aims to gather 50 million euros ($56.6 million), Mapfre to contribute 7.5 percent of fund's capital

