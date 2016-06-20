BRIEF-OpenText signs agreement to buy HP's customer communications management

June 20 (Reuters) - Open Text Corp :

* OpenText signs definitive agreement to acquire customer communications management and other assets of HP Inc

* Transaction purchase price is approximately USD $315 million

* OpenText Corp says deal to be immediately accretive to earnings and on opentext operating model by end of Q1 F17

* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 of FY17

* Solutions being acquired are expected to generate between USD $110 and USD $125 millions of annualized revenues

* Co, HP Inc also exploring opportunities to work together in future to expand their software solutions