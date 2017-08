June 20 (Reuters) - Orphan Synergy Europe Pharma SA :

* OSE immunotherapeutics presents preclinical results for new generation checkpoint inhibitor, Effi-DEM, at the international conference

* Results confirmed that Effi-DEM has potential to transform suppressor myeloid and macrophage cells in non-suppressive cells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)