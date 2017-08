June 20 (Reuters) - Prismaflex International SA :

* FY net loss 0.7 million euros ($792,330.00) versus loss of 0.3 million euros year ago

* FY current operating profit 0.7 million euros versus flat year ago

* On May 31, order backlog, essentially for hardware, is at 5.2 million euros