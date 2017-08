June 20 (Reuters) - Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Signs protocol with Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKI) to buy 5 lands for a total amount of 2.28 billion lira ($785.50 million) in Istanbul

* Total area of 5 lands is 983,857.84-m²

* 2 of 5 lands are located in Kucukcekmece (total area: 959,388.94-m², Istanbul and 3 of them are located in Sisli, Istanbul (24,468.90-m²)

