a year ago
BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings enters into fourth amended credit agreement
June 20, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc:

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc says entered into a fourth amended and restated credit agreement

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc says term loan facility will amortize at a rate of 5.0 pct of original principal amount per annum for first two years

* Amendment extends credit facility maturity date to June 17, 2021

* Credit facility replaces existing revolving credit facility with revolving credit facility in amount of up to $350.0 million - SEC filing

* Will use borrowings under facility to refinance existing indebtedness, redeem 7.125 pct second-priority senior secured notes due 2021 Source text (1.usa.gov/28Joaxi) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
