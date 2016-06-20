FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Japanese Govt to allow Mitsubishi to continue selling four minicar models - Nikkei
June 20, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Japanese Govt to allow Mitsubishi to continue selling four minicar models - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Japanese govt to allow mitsubishi to continue selling four minicar models for which co falsified fuel-efficiency figures - Nikkei, Citing Sources

* Mitsubishi aims to resume production of the vehicles at a plant in okayama prefecture as early as July - Nikkei

* Japanese govt expected to accept revised fuel-efficiency data from Co based on new tests, which will be released to public as early as tuesday - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

