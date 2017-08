June 20 (Reuters) - Westar Energy Inc :

* Westar Energy offers investors $350 million in 'green bonds'

* Announced its first offering of "green bonds" to support additional renewable energy projects

* Bond proceeds will be used to invest in wind energy projects, primarily construction of Western Plains Wind Farm