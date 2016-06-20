FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Lannett Co enters into amendment No. 1 to credit, guaranty agreement
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lannett Co enters into amendment No. 1 to credit, guaranty agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc :

* On June 17, Lannett entered into amendment No. 1 to credit and guaranty agreement - sec filing

* Pursuant to amendment, Lannett was provided incremental term loan by incremental term lender in principal amount of $150.0 million

* Senior credit facility consisted of term loan facility initially providing for tranche a term loans in aggregate amount of $275 million

* Used proceeds of incremental term loan, to repurchase remaining outstanding $200 million amount of Lannett's 12.0% senior notes due 2023

* Senior credit facility consisted of term loan facility providing for tranche b term Loans&Tranche a term loans in aggregate amount of $635 million

* Senior secured credit facility includes revolving credit facility providing for revolving loans in aggregate amount of up to $125 million Source text: 1.usa.gov/28J4AM9 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.