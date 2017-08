June 20 (Reuters) - Kite Pharma Inc :

* Kite Pharma opens T-Cell therapy manufacturing facility

* Preparations on track to launch lead product candidate KTE-C19 in 2017

* Kite Pharma Inc Says Anticipates Commercial Launch Of KTE-C19 in 2017