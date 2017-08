June 23 (Reuters) - AS Company SA :

* Executes 1-for-2 reverse stock split by increasing share price from 0.34 euros ($0.3874) to 0.68 euros

* 1-for-2 reverse stock split reduces shares outstanding from 26.3 million to 13.1 million

* Approves cash return by decreasing its share capital by 0.03 euros per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8776 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)