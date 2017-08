June 20 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd

* Changes to the executive committee

* Financial director, Mr Kobus Möller (57), will retire from executive and board with effect from 30 September 2016

* Möller will remain employed by sanlam until 31 December 2016

* Heinie Werth (53), chief executive officer of sanlam emerging markets will succeed Mr Möller as the Group's Financial Director