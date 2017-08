June 20 (Reuters) - Fountaine Pajot SA :

* H1 net profit after interests 1.2 million euros ($1.36 million) versus 1.4 million euros year ago

* H1 operating profit 2.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago

* Sees FY sales growth of over 10 percent Source text: bit.ly/28JoOWP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)