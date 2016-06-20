FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Panasonic to begin mass-producing components for electric-car batteries ahead of schedule - Nikkei
June 20, 2016 / 5:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Panasonic to begin mass-producing components for electric-car batteries ahead of schedule - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Panasonic will begin mass-producing components for electric-car batteries ahead of schedule at an American factory it is building with Tesla - Nikkei

* The lithium-ion-battery plant is now set to open this July, with power cell production to begin in November - Nikkei

* Tesla is thought to have called on Panasonic to compress its timeline after receiving large number of preorders for Model 3 sedan, due out next year - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/28KJUV7 Further company coverage:

