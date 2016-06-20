FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mazda Motor aims to boost global suv output and sales in fiscal 2018 to 800,000 units - Nikkei
June 20, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mazda Motor aims to boost global suv output and sales in fiscal 2018 to 800,000 units - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Mazda Motor aims to boost global suv output and sales in fiscal 2018 to 800,000 units, or 50% more than in fiscal 2015 - Nikkei

* Mazda Motor intends to broaden its suv lineup and tool more of its factories for mixed model production - Nikkei

* 800,000 suvs Mazda plans to make in fiscal 2018 will account for 50% of its total planned global production of 1.65 million cars that year - Nikkei

* Mazda plans a full model change for the CX-5 next february, and will debut a new suv model with three rows of seats in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei

* During latter half of 2016, some production of mazda's Cx-3 subcompact crossover suv will be shifted from main plant in Hiroshima to a plant in Hofu - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
