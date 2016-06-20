FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cheesecake Factory announces passing of board member Douglas Schmick
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Cheesecake Factory Inc :

* Announced passing of Douglas L. Schmick, 68, a member of board of directors since 2012 and a member of company's audit committee

* As a result of Schmick's passing, board approved reduction in number of directors from seven to six, effective immediately

* Six directors will stand for election at company's upcoming 2016 annual meeting of stockholders on June 23, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

