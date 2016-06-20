FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elliott Associates believe securities of Imperva are "materially undervalued"
June 20, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elliott Associates believe securities of Imperva are "materially undervalued"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Elliott Associates:

* Says believe the securities of Imperva Inc are "materially undervalued"

* Elliott Associates And Affiliates say they collectively have combined economic exposure about 9.8 pct of shares of Imperva Inc's Common stock outstanding

* Elliott associates have initiated dialogue with imperva's management and board of directors regarding certain opportunities

* Elliott associates says believe there are both strategic and operational opportunities for Imperva Inc' that would meaningfully increase value to shareholders Source text: 1.usa.gov/28JL1rq Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

