BRIEF-Elliott Associates believe securities of Imperva are "materially undervalued"

June 20 (Reuters) - Elliott Associates:

* Says believe the securities of Imperva Inc are "materially undervalued"

* Elliott Associates And Affiliates say they collectively have combined economic exposure about 9.8 pct of shares of Imperva Inc's Common stock outstanding

* Elliott associates have initiated dialogue with imperva's management and board of directors regarding certain opportunities

* Elliott associates says believe there are both strategic and operational opportunities for Imperva Inc' that would meaningfully increase value to shareholders Source text: 1.usa.gov/28JL1rq Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)