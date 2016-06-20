FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores says agreement of purchase, sale by co, United Trust Fund Limited Partnership has been terminated
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores says agreement of purchase, sale by co, United Trust Fund Limited Partnership has been terminated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Bon-Ton stores :

* Bon-Ton Stores - agreement of purchase, sale by and between bon-ton stores and United Trust Fund Limited Partnership, dated June 1 has been terminated

* Bon-Ton Stores - agreement relating to a sale and leaseback by Bon-Ton of a real estate portfolio comprised of three retail department store locations

* Bon-Ton Stores - will continue to explore all appropriate options relating to three department stores and the remainder of its real estate portfolio Source text: 1.usa.gov/28JMca0 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

