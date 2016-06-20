FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Key Energy, lenders to extend forbearance period from June 20 to July 18
June 20, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Key Energy, lenders to extend forbearance period from June 20 to July 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Key Energy Services :

* On June 17, 2016, co, lenders agreed to amend forbearance agreements to extend forbearance period from June 20, 2016 to July 18, 2016

* As consideration for term loan lenders' forbearance, co prepaid $2.5 million in principal, accrued interest under term loan facility

* Remains in active discussions with lenders, noteholders regarding transactions, alternatives to reduce debt and improve liquidity Source text (1.usa.gov/28Km7Xi) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
