BRIEF-Dream Office REIT announces New Scotia Plaza co-ownership arrangement with Kingsett Capital, AIMCO

June 20 (Reuters) - Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Dream Office REIT announces New Scotia Plaza co-ownership arrangement with Kingsett Capital and AIMCO

* Kingsett and AIMCO have agreed to acquire a 16.67% ownership interest in Scotia Plaza from trust

* Kingsett and AIMCO will be assuming a 50% share of existing financing on properties

* Trust expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $115 million before closing costs and adjustments

* Kingsett and AIMCO will concurrently acquire 33.33% interest currently owned by H&R REIT