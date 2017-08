June 21 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA :

* Recharge and Bruellan convert their entire loan facilities into Leclanché shares

* Recharge completes its conversion of 27.2 million Swiss francs ($28.31 million) loan to Leclanché, significantly deleveraging company

* Bruellan converts its 1.2 million francs mandatory convertible note Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9609 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)