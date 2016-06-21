FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Camurus: Results from Phase 2 trial of CAM2032 in patients with prostate cancer
June 21, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Camurus: Results from Phase 2 trial of CAM2032 in patients with prostate cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Camurus AB :

* Announces results from a Phase 2 trial of CAM2032 in patients with prostate cancer

* Positive results from a repeat-dose Phase 2 trial of two dose levels of leuprolide FluidCrystal injection depot (CAM2032 3.75 mg and 7.5 mg) and the active comparator, Eligard 7.5 mg, in patients with prostate cancer

* Data from Phase 2 trial demonstrated comparable pharmacokinetic profiles for three treatments

* Further development of CAM2032, including potential partnerships, is currently being evaluated Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
