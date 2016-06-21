FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Management in acquired companies buy shares in Humana
#Healthcare
June 21, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Management in acquired companies buy shares in Humana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Humana AB :

* Founders of companies recently acquired by Humana, KOA Group and Arjessa Oy, reivest part of consideration in Humana shares

* Companies' founders are together investing total of 32.5 million Swedish crowns ($3.95 million) in 407,813 Humana shares

* Sellers of shares are Humana's board members Simon Lindfors and Per Granath

* After sale, Lindfors will own 373,504 shares and Granath 3,869,610 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2318 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

