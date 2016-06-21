FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Whitbread confident of making good progress this year
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 21, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Whitbread confident of making good progress this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc

* Delivered total sales growth of 8.0% in q1

* Costa has started year well and premier inn continues to win share, albeit in a weaker than expected hotel market

* Industry data has continued to show a soft hotel market in uk, particularly in london

* During quarter premier inn grew total sales by 8.0% and like for like sales by 2.1%

* Against a strong comparator premier inn like for like revpar declined by 0.5% and total revpar declined by 1.2%

* Costa grew total sales by 11.5% with uk retail like for like sales growth recovering to 2.6%

* With benefit of our cost efficiency programme we remain confident of making good progress for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

