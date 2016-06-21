BRIEF-Telia says to sell Sergel to Marginalen

June 21 (Reuters) - Telia

* Telia Company divests Sergel to Marginalen

* Says Telia Company has agreed to divest Sergel Group, its Nordic and Baltic credit management services and debt purchase business, to Marginalen AB and Marginalen Bank Bankaktiebolag for SEK 2,070 million on a cash and debt free basis

* Says proceeds will generate a positive net cash effect of approximately SEK 1,870 million and strengthen Telia Company's balance sheet

* Says closing of transaction is expected to take place before end of 2016