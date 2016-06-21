FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swedish FSA says Nordea capital need overstated in report
#Financials
June 21, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Swedish FSA says Nordea capital need overstated in report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank AB

* Swedish FSA says in its May 26 stability report assessed that Nordea as well as other major banks easily meet capital current requirements

* FSA says, as previously announced, is evaluating the major Swedish banks' internal models and has made clear this will result in higher capital requirements

* Swedish FSA says as can be currently assessed any need for additional capital at Nordea would be significantly lower than newspaper Svenska Dagbladet (SvD) reported

* SvD, citing sources, reported an internal document at Sweden's financial watchdog shows Nordea underestimated risks in its corporate lending and could need as much as 80 billion Swedish crowns ($9.70 billion) in new capital

* A spokesman at Nordea said the Nordic region's biggest bank had more than fulfilled capital requirements in the financial watchdog's latest assessment Source text: here Further company coverage:


