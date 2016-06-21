June 21 (Reuters) - BankNordik P/F :

* Says Icelandic central bank and Icelandic FSA have approved sale of shares in Vørur group to Arion banki of Iceland

* Says regulatory approval from Icelandic competition authorities is still pending

* Says winding up of corporate banking activities in Denmark is progressing to plan

* Expects to settle corporate loans at book value of about 1 billion Danish crowns ($152.43 million) in first six months of 2016

* Does not expect to receive final approval from competition authorities by end of June, which means transaction is expected to close in H2

* Intends to propose that bank distribute dividend in amount to be based on relative increase in group's total capital from sale

* Expected overall dividend distribution is expected to amount to about 300 million crowns ($1 = 6.5602 Danish crowns)