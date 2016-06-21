FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Austria's RBI says positive effect of 97 mln eur from Visa Europe sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International Ag

* Says expected positive effect from cash payment of transaction at closing on RBI's profit before tax will be eur 97 million

* Says this should be booked under net income from financial investments in Q2 of 2016

* Says valuation of other two tranches will take place at end of June 2016

* Says cash component of transaction will have a slight positive effect (excluding taxes) on RBI's CET1 ratio

* Visa Europe Ltd. was previously owned by its principal members, including nine units within the RBI Group Further company coverage:

