June 21, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Poland's Lotos mulls PLN 8 bln projects co-financed by EIB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Grupa Lotos :

* Poland's No.2 oil refiner Grupa Lotos may launch two new infrastructure projects jointly worth 8 billion zlotys ($2.1 billion), to be co-financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB), Polish economy ministry said on Tuesday.

* The projects are on the ministry's list of investments that may need financial support from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), a tool for implementing the so-called Juncker plan - the European Union's development strategy.

* Poland will be seeking 81 billion zlotys from the Juncker plan, the ministry also said in the presentation handled to reporters. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8731 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)

