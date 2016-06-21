FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's PZU CEO says will weigh bank takeover targets
June 21, 2016

BRIEF-Poland's PZU CEO says will weigh bank takeover targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Poland's PZU :

* Poland's state-run insurer PZU will selectively look at takeover opportunities in the local banking sector, its chief executive Michal Krupinski said on Tuesday.

* "There are public news about potential exits by and Austrian and Italian bank, we will look at these transactions," Krupinski said, signalling interest in Bank Pekao run by Italy's UniCredit and Polbank - a unit of Austria's Raiffeisen

* PZU controls Polish bluechip lender Alior Bank, which bought local rival Bank BPH earlier this year. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
