FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Zogenix to refinance debt, increasing expected 2017 cash balance
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zogenix to refinance debt, increasing expected 2017 cash balance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Zogenix Inc

* Zogenix announces agreement to refinance debt, further increasing company's expected 2017 cash balance

* Continues to expect its cash runway to extend through end of 2017.

* Entered into an amendment to its existing term loan facility with oxford finance llc and silicon valley bank

* New loan proceeds will increase total amount of term loan principal outstanding to $20 million

* Entered into an amendment to provide for new term loans and partially refinance its existing long-term debt under facility

* Agreement is expected to result in an increase of approximately $10 million to zogenix's expected cash balance at end of 2017

* Zogenix continues to expect its cash runway to extend through end of 2017

* Term loan facility provides for interest-only payments through feb 2018 followed by consecutive monthly payments of principal and interest until maturity on july 1, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.