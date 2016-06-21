BRIEF-Zogenix to refinance debt, increasing expected 2017 cash balance

June 21 (Reuters) - Zogenix Inc

* Zogenix announces agreement to refinance debt, further increasing company's expected 2017 cash balance

* Continues to expect its cash runway to extend through end of 2017.

* Entered into an amendment to its existing term loan facility with oxford finance llc and silicon valley bank

* New loan proceeds will increase total amount of term loan principal outstanding to $20 million

* Entered into an amendment to provide for new term loans and partially refinance its existing long-term debt under facility

* Agreement is expected to result in an increase of approximately $10 million to zogenix's expected cash balance at end of 2017

* Zogenix continues to expect its cash runway to extend through end of 2017

* Term loan facility provides for interest-only payments through feb 2018 followed by consecutive monthly payments of principal and interest until maturity on july 1, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)