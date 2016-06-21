FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stillfront buys majority stake in Simutronics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Stillfront Group publ AB :

* Acquires 52.65 pct of outstanding shares of Simutronics

* Closing is scheduled to take place on or before June 30, 2016

* Consideration to be paid at closing in June 2016 will amount to in total $937,661

* Consideration to be paid partly in cash and partly in Stillfront equity

* Cash part will amount to $787,635 and equity part to $150,026

* Earn-out consideration shall not exceed $1,805,400

* Has also invested $0.5 million in Simutronics to accelerate development of its current mobile strategy games

* Investment is structured as a loan on market terms

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

