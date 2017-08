June 21 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Acquires 100 percent in Xfera Moviles (Yoigo) from Telia , ACS, FCC and Abengoa

* Says operation assumes Yoigo value at 612 million euros ($694.3 million)

* Says Yoigo is the fourth mobile operator in Spain

($1 = 0.8815 euros)