a year ago
BRIEF-Telia sells Yoigo stake to Masmovil, sees capital gain of over 4 bln SEK
June 21, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Telia sells Yoigo stake to Masmovil, sees capital gain of over 4 bln SEK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Telia

* Telia Company divests its holding in Yoigo to Masmovil

* Says Transaction price is based on an enterprise value of EUR 625 million for 100 percent of Yoigo

* Says has agreed to sell its 76.6 percent holding in Spanish operator Yoigo, corresponding to EUR 479 million

* Says transaction is expected to close during q3 of 2016

* Says agreed price implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 8.1x based on Yoigo's 2015 results

* Says divestment is estimated to generate a capital gain of more than SEK 4 billion.

* Says following debt adjustments, transaction is expected to reduce net debt for Telia Company by approximately SEK 6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

