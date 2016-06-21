FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nordea says has enough capital, sees no material effects in coming reviews

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Nordea

* Says we have enough capital to fulfil all capital requirements and we do not expect any material effects on requirements in coming reviews.

* Says we are very confident in our reported numbers and ongoing review process

* Says during annual validation process a number of credit perimeters have been reviewed and we are now in final stages of this review and we are not expecting any material effects as a result of this process

* Says already have highest corporate risk weights among Swedish banks at 41 percent at end of Q1 2016

* Says Nordea's current assessment is an increase of approx. 40bps as a result of outcome from `capital requirements for maturity assumptions under pillar 2' and `SFSA's supervision of banks' calculations of risk weights for exposures to corporates'

* Says we are very confident in our ability to fulfil capital requirements without additional capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

