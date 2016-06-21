FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Ansaldo STS and Hitachi sign turnkey contract with DORTS of New Taipei City
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
June 21, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ansaldo STS and Hitachi sign turnkey contract with DORTS of New Taipei City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Ansaldo STS SpA :

* Ansaldo STS and Hitachi as members of the ARH consortium have signed a turnkey contract with New Taipei City Government Department of Rapid Transit System (NTCG DORTS)

* ARH consortium includes Ansaldo STS SpA, RSEA Engineering Corp and Hitachi Ltd

* Ansaldo STS's scope of work includes supply of CBTC (Communication Based Train Control) technology and all electromechanical systems for equivalent value of 219.8 million euros ($249.17 million) (VAT excluded)

* Hitachi Ltd's scope of work includes design and manufacture of metro rail transit train cars which consists of 29 two-car trains, for a total of 58 cars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.