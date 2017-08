June 21 (Reuters) - Hyrican Informationssysteme AG :

* To propose dividend of 0.04 euros per share

* FY sales 29.96 million euros ($33.96 million) (previous year 33.0 million euros)

* FY 2015 net loss of 193,000 euros (previous year: net income 606,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)