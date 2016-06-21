FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services says Quarter-To-Date utilization through May is 41 pct
June 21, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services says Quarter-To-Date utilization through May is 41 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Pioneer Energy Services Corp

* "based on client feedback, activity is expected to increase in q3 of 2016"

* Quarter-To-Date utilization through may is 41%; current utilization is 42% based on a total fleet of 31 rigs for drilling

* All rigs in colombia are currently idle; discussions about potential activity late in year and into 2017 have increased

* Quarter-To-Date utilization through may is 39% as compared to 44% in prior quarter for well servicing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

