BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services says Quarter-To-Date utilization through May is 41 pct

June 21 (Reuters) - Pioneer Energy Services Corp

* "based on client feedback, activity is expected to increase in q3 of 2016"

* Quarter-To-Date utilization through may is 41%; current utilization is 42% based on a total fleet of 31 rigs for drilling

* All rigs in colombia are currently idle; discussions about potential activity late in year and into 2017 have increased

* Quarter-To-Date utilization through may is 39% as compared to 44% in prior quarter for well servicing