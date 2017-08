June 21 (Reuters) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Adaptimmune announces commercial development and supply agreement for Thermo Fisher scientific's Dynabeads cd3/cd28 cell therapy system

* Says 10-year deal augments co's exclusive license, supply relationship with Thermo Fisher for Dynabeads cd3/cd28 cell therapy