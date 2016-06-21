FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Flinders Resources to buy Tasman Metals
June 21, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Flinders Resources to buy Tasman Metals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Tasman Metals Ltd, Flinders Resources Limited :

* Tasman and Flinders sign definitive arrangement agreement

* Tasman Metals says under arrangement, Tasman shareholders will receive 0.5 of a flinders common share for each Tasman share.

* Says upon completion of arrangement, current management team of flinders will manage affairs of resulting issuer

* Flinders will acquire through a statutory plan of arrangement all of outstanding shares of Tasman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

