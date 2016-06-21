BRIEF-Twitter says users will now be able to post videos up to 140 seconds- blog

June 21 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc :

* From today uploaded videos can be up to 140 seconds long

* Releasing a new app Twitter engage, a "new companion app for Twitter", available tuesday

* Says the update will be rolling out soon on twitter for iOS and for Android

* Twitter engage provides real-time data and insights, allowing users to "quickly understand, engage, and grow" audiences

* Planning integrations with some partner brands through niche and vine products - blog

Source (bit.ly/28Lnpn8)

