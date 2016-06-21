BRIEF-Cardinal Health enters into amended and restated 5-yr credit agreement

June 21 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc

* On June 16, 2016, co entered into an amended and restated five-year credit agreement - SEC Filing

* Amended and restated credit agreement extends term of revolving credit facility to June 16, 2021 - SEC Filing

* Says effective on June 30, 2016, will reduce its committed receivables sales facility program from $950 million to $700 million

* Amended and restated credit agreement increases revolving credit available to company to $1.75 billion