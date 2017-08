June 21 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* To amend restructuring support and forbearance agreement with CEOC, consenting bank creditors for restructuring CEOC's debt

* Each restructuring support party has agreed to support restructuring contemplated under debtor's second amended joint plan of reorganization Source - 1.usa.gov/28LLauu (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)