BRIEF-Fitch affirms Greek banks at 'RD' on capital controls
June 21, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch affirms Greek banks at 'RD' on capital controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings

* Fitch affirms Greek banks at 'RD' on capital controls

* Banks' IDRs of 'RD' reflect view that Greek banks are defaulting on a material part of their senior obligations

* Affirmation of four Greek banks' VRs at 'F' reflects opinion that these banks would default if deposit restrictions are lifted

* Greek banks' credit profiles remain weak, with large funding imbalances and heavy reliance on eurosystem funding Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

