June 21 (Reuters) -

* Mitsubishi Estate will issue 15 billion yen ($143 million) in 40-year straight bonds - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Estate to apply proceeds toward development of office buildings, commercial properties at locations like Marunouchi district - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Estate plans to spend 330 bln yen on property and equipment in fiscal year ending march 2017, up 20 pct from fiscal 2015 - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/28LtbEl Further company coverage: