June 21, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tullett says remains confident for CMA's clearance for ICAP deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon Plc :

* Statement re transaction with ICAP

* Notes today's announcement by Competition And Markets Authority (CMA)

* Tullett prebon and ICAP have undertaken to divest ICAP's London-based oil desks (with key staff)

* CMA will now consider in detail proposed undertakings instead of referring transaction for an in-depth investigation.

* Tullett prebon and ICAP are working together to achieve proposed divestment within appropriate timeframe.

* Have agreed that ICAP will no longer retain a 19.9 pct interest in combined TP ICAP after completion of transaction and, subject to requisite approvals

* Tullett Prebon remains confident that clearance from CMA will be obtained, and transaction remains on track to close in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
