June 21 (Reuters) - Tmx Group Ltd

* TMX Group signs Memorandum Of Understanding with Shanghai Clearing House

* Says under terms of MOU, TMX Group and SHCH will form a working group to evaluate joint business opportunities

* TMX group and SHCH will examine opportunities across each other's core businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)